In this week's Murphy's Law, the legend of Chuck Bruce, also known as former Cyclone David Montgomery, the Bears first draft pick.
Murphy’s Law: The Legend of Chuck Bruce
-
David Montgomery Picked by Chicago Bears in Third Round of NFL Draft
-
Chicago Bears Love What They Have in David Montgomery
-
Murphy’s Law: Appreciation of the Cyclones Glue-Guy
-
Murphy’s Law: I-Cubs Unforgettable First
-
Cyclones Crush Baylor, Remind Everyone How Good They Can Be
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Local Spring Sports Calendar Rules
-
Murphy’s Law: Appreciating Dad’s Devotion
-
Murphy’s Law: What Fans Expect
-
Murphy’s Law: The Person Most Responsible for Iowa State’s Turnaround
-
Murphy’s Law: Hoiberg to Nebraska Makes More Sense Than You Think
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Iowa Should Reinstate Gary Dolphin
-
Murphy’s Law: The Hawkeyes Have a Closer
-
Murphy’s Law: Even in Defeat, Hawkeyes Fly Like a Peacock