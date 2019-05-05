× One Person Hospitalized After House Fire in Drake Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at a house in the Drake neighborhood.

It happened in the 1400 block of 22nd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. The Des Moines Fire Department said they are not sure what started the blaze, but the home is a complete loss.

They said a minor suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is helping the home’s residents find a place to stay.

The fire is under investigation.