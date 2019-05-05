One Person Hospitalized After House Fire in Drake Neighborhood

Posted 9:15 pm, May 5, 2019, by

One person had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at a house in the Drake neighborhood.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at a house in the Drake neighborhood.

It happened in the 1400 block of 22nd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. The Des Moines Fire Department said they are not sure what started the blaze, but the home is a complete loss.

They said a minor suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is helping the home’s residents find a place to stay.

The fire is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.