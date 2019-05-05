× One Person Taken to Hospital After Three-Car Crash in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A three-car crash in Grundy County sent one person to the hospital.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a white Toyota Prius was headed northbound on Highway 14 when they turned in front of a grey Toyota Camry driving southbound. The collision pushed the Camry into the northbound lanes, where it struck a silver Honda Accord head-on.

The passenger in the Accord, Leann Farley, was taken to the hospital with injuries to her torso.

The investigation is still ongoing.