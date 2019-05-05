× Police Arrest Polk County Inmate Who Escaped Using Another Inmate’s ID

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County Jail inmate who escaped using another inmate’s identification bracelet is back in custody.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Rodney Moore in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Moore was in jail for driving while barred and reckless driving charges when he switched bracelets with 25-year-old Zakary Titus.

Titus was scheduled to be released Friday morning. Both men now face additional charges.