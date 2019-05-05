Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Campaigns in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson spoke to about 60 people at Enchanted Mystical Boutique in Des Moines.

She called for a return to Democracy and the end to what she called “corporatocracy,” where the wealthy control much of the political power.

She also told voters that the U.S. needs to begin to heal from a divisive few years but that Democrats shouldn't just focus on defeating Trump.

“Some people think it's about defeating Donald Trump only, or primarily. And a few of us are very aware that there is an entire disruption of the political and the economic status quo that is necessary and the problems of which pre-dated Donald Trump,” said Williamson.