× Two Children Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 Near Coralville

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Two children died in a crash on Interstate 80 near Coralville Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. A driver of a car traveling westbound on I-80 attempted an illegal U-turn at a median crossover and was broadsided by a semi.

Two children in the car, ages 11 and 13, were killed in the crash, and the condition of another young child in the vehicle is unknown, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver and a passenger in the car were injured.

The names of those involved in the crash have yet to be released.

The crash is under investigation.