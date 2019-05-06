× 12-Year-Old is Third to Die as Result of U-Turn Crash on I-80

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A third person has died as a result of an accident on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol confirms a 12-year-old has now died from injuries received in the eastern Iowa crash.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 235, just west of Coralville. An eastbound car tried to make a U-turn to head back west and it was broad-sided by a semi as it turned into the eastbound lanes.

Two people inside the car, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, were pronounced dead Sunday. The 12-year-old died overnight.

The driver and remaining occupant of the car were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Investigators have not released the names of those involved in the crash as they work to notify family members.