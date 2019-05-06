× Change of Venue Hearing Monday in Iowa State Golfer’s Murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Monday on whether the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa State University golfer will be moved out of Story County.

Collin Richards argues he cannot get a fair trial because of too much pre-trial publicity and because of the influence of the university on the area.

Richards is accused of stabbing Celia Barquin Arozamena to death last September at an Ames golf course. He is charged with first degree murder in the case.

In March, Richards wrote a letter to the judge saying he wanted to plead guilty but his lawyers had asked to speak to their client before the judge takes action.

Richards is scheduled to stand trial beginning September 9th.