Cyclones Add Veteran SEC Receiver Pettway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas wide receiver Ja'Michael Pettway announced he's transferring to Iowa State. Pettway chose the Cyclones over Oklahoma State and Auburn. Pettway's a graduate transfer so he can play right away.

The 6-2, 220 pound Pettway caught 30 passes for the Razorbacks this past season. He totaled 499 yards receiving, and scored four touchdowns.

The addition of Pettway should ease the sting of Iowa State losing Hakeem Butler a season early. Butler was the first pick of the NFL Draft's fourth round to Arizona.