× Former Congressman David Young Launches Campaign for Iowa’s 3rd District

VAN METER, Iowa — David Young launched his campaign Monday to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Young will challenge for Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne’s seat in the House. Axne announced last week she would seek reelection in the 3rd district and would not challenge for Republican Joni Ernst’s seat in the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Young, a Republican, was a two-term representative of the 3rd district. He served in Congress from 2015-2019, before Axne defeated him in the 2018 election.

“The residents of the 3rd District deserve better than the partisan politics overshadowing and taking precedence over the priorities of Iowans in Congress right now,” said Young in a press release. “Iowans deserve better from their current representative. This is why today I am announcing my candidacy for Congress.”

A spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released a statement on Young’s decision to run.

“Iowa voters rejected David Young because he broke his promise to lower heath care costs and protect coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions. Young can run for Congress, but he can’t run away from his Washington record of putting special interests ahead of the needs of hardworking Iowans,” said the DCCC in the statement.

Young is a graduate of Johnston High School and Drake University. He is currently a resident of Van Meter, where he grew up.

Before being elected to Congress, Young served at the chief of staff for Sen. Chuck Grassley.