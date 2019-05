Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will help add more Iowans to the organ donor registry.

"Logan’s Law" would prompt hunters and fishermen to register as organ and tissue donors when applying for their hunting and fishing licenses.

The law is named after Logan Luft, a Charles City teen who died in 2017 in an ATV accident. His organs helped save the lives of nearly a half-dozen people.

The governor said more than 600 Iowans are waiting on an organ donation.