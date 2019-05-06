‘Greatest Challenge We Have Faced. Ever,’ Beto O’Rourke Tells Iowans About Climate Change Threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Beto O'Rourke, the former two-term Democratic Texas Congressman now running for president, urged climate change skeptics to look at Iowa's devastating floods as proof the country needs to take action to reduce human impact on the environment.

"Greatest challenge we have faced. Ever," O'Rourke said during a campaign event at the Des Moines Public Library Monday that focused on fighting climate change.

A recent national poll showed that climate change is now the top priority for Democrats.

O'Rourke has proposed a $5 trillion plan over the next decade that calls for prioritizing renewable energy rather than fossil fuels, pledging financial commitment to flood mitigation efforts and the possibility of a carbon tax. They would all be parts of his goal to make the country "net zero" on carbon emissions.

"Our homes, our communities that are at stake right now. $5 trillion mobilized over the next ten years is manageable by the wealthiest, the most powerful country on the face of the planet," O'Rourke said, "If we had $2 trillion in tax cuts (President Donald Trump's tax cuts passed in 2017) to corporations already sitting on piles of cash, then we have the resources to literally save the lives of our kids and grandkids and those who follow."