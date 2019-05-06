Officials Release Names of 3 Children Killed in I-80 U-Turn Crash

Posted 1:22 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, May 6, 2019

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa – The names of three Cedar Rapids children killed in a crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa over the weekend have been released.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report,  12-year-olds Adaess Adams and Braden Brown, along with 11-year-old Oneimus Quaterman, died as a result of Sunday’s accident. The three were passengers in a Kia Rondo being driven by 62-year-old Terrance Edwards.

The crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. west of Coralville, at Mile Marker 235.

Investigators say Edwards was driving in the right-hand lane of westbound I-80 when he slowed down in an attempt to use the median crossover and make a U-turn, in order to travel back east. As the car traveled into the left lane it was broadsided by a westbound semi truck.

Edwards and another passenger, 11-year-old Mason Brown, were injured in the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time.

