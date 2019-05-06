Pella Couple Gets Engaged During Tulip Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- Tulip Time was a special time for one Pella couple who got engaged during traditional street scrubbing.

Shannon Fynaardt and Kyle De Bruin’s love for each other blossomed from a message on dating app Bumble and an impromptu meet up.

“So he came over and killed a bat for me and we just stayed up and talked all night,” Fynaardt said.

She said from that moment on, she knew they were meant to be together and he would do everything with her, including dressing up in Dutch costumes at Tulip Time.

“My family is a huge part of this community and this community means a lot to me, so Tulip Time is always one of our favorite parts of the year. It’s springtime and we just love it,” Fynaardt said.

What Fynaardt said she didn’t know is just how special this particular festival would be for them as a couple.

Here's how the special moment unfolded.

Town Crier: “Stop your scrubbing for a moment. Kyle has something to say.”

Kyle De Bruin: “Shannon, you’re one of the greatest gifts that God has ever given me. And you’re my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Shannon, will you marry me?”

Shannon Fynaardt: “Yes!”

They say the moment was perfect and didn’t expect the video of their magical proposal to go viral.

“I was in shock. I was like oh my goodness it’s happening. I was just really excited,” Fynaardt said.

De Bruin said he had the ring for a while, but he wanted to wait until spring for the special proposal.

“We both came from broken engagements, and we talked about things we did and didn’t want and had very long conversations about that. I knew it was important to have her family there and pictures and friends so I guess Tulip Time, there was no better time,” De Bruin said.

The couple said they plan to get married this August.