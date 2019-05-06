× Missing Alzheimer’s Patient Found After Police Ask for Public’s Help

UPDATE: Shortly after asking the public for help, police issued an update:

“Larry has been located at a local hospital. Larry fell at a location near his home, and sustained minor injuries. He is being reunited with his family, and receiving the appropriate medical attention. Thanks to all who helped!”

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Stole was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Bel Aire Road. He is 5’10” and weighs about 208 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and wears glasses.

Stole was last seen wearing a yellow-colored coat, blue-colored shirt, jeans, and tan-colored shoes. He is carrying a blue bag that has ukulele in it.

If you have any information on Larry Stole’s location, call 911.