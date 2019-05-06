× Police Searching for Man Wanted in Rural Jasper County Burglaries

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Jeremy Dale Bruce. He is wanted on charges related to a recent vehicle pursuit and rural burglaries where firearms were stolen in Jasper County.

According to police, Bruce frequents the Newton, Grinnell and Iowa City areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, police are asking them to contact 641-792-5912.