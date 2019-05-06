× Trial of Man Accused of Killing Iowa State Golfer Moved to Winneshiek County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa State University golfer will be moved out of Story County.

In a hearing Monday, a judge in Story County said the trial will be moved to Winneshiek County in Decorah, due to pre-trial publicity.

Collin Richards argued he could not get a fair trial because of too much pre-trial publicity and because of the influence of the university on the area.

Richards is accused of stabbing Celia Barquin Arozamena to death last September at an Ames golf course. He is charged with first degree murder in the case.

In March, Richards wrote a letter to the judge saying he wanted to plead guilty but his lawyers had asked to speak to their client before the judge takes action.

Richards is scheduled to stand trial beginning September 10.