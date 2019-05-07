× 83-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Eastern Iowa Crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa City man has died after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, 83-year-old David Schuldt was biking on Old Highway 218, just south of the Iowa City limits, when the accident happened around 10:35 a.m.

Twenty-six-year-old Shaena Beachy of Kalona was traveling north when she came upon Schuldt cycling but could not move her SUV over to the left because of traffic in the other lane. The SUV struck Schuldt.

He was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals but died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.