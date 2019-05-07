Childhood Diagnosis Leads to Life-Long Awareness of Type 1 Diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Hattie Nimmo doesn't mince her words when it comes to her thoughts about Type 1 diabetes.

"It sucks."

The now eight-year-old was diagnosed a few months before her third birthday.

"If my blood sugar is low, I have to stop and test my finger and stop playing with my friends and that's a bummer," says Hattie.

For her parents, they first suspected something was wrong with their daughter when she was constantly thirsty, wetting the bed and losing weight. Ever since the diagnosis, they've vowed to embrace the intimidating lifestyle change.

"This is something she has to deal with but there are so many other good things about her. This is just one piece of her. She has a lot of life to live," says Hattie's mom, Emily.

The young girl is one of four Iowa kids selected to represent the state in Washington D.C. this summer as part of JDRF's "Kid's Congress." She'll have a chance to meet with lawmakers to convince them of the need for more funding and research. However, until a cure is found, the Nimmo family won't stop educating others about the autoimmune disease that changed their life.

"It's not a lifestyle disease. It's not something that any of these children or adults with type one diabetes wish for upon themselves," says Brock Nimmo. "It`s the luck or the unluckiness of the draw. It can happen to anyone at any stage in their life."