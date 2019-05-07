‘Dangerous’ Dog Stolen From Des Moines Animal Control Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are looking for a dog that was deemed vicious and stolen from an animal control facility.

Police said Sunday night someone broke into the ARL Animal Care and Control shelter on SE 14th Street, and the only thing stolen was a pit bull.

The dog was impounded in February, then declared dangerous for biting two kids and other animals. Police said there were no serious injuries from those incidents.

"There are a lot of emotions that surround animal shelters. People vandalize the places, people will go and they will release a herd of minx. They don't go and steal dangerous pit bulls. This is a first," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Parizek said police are collecting evidence and should have a suspect soon. That person will face burglary charges.