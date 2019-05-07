× Event Recognizes Iowa’s Vietnam Veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs hosted an event Tuesday marking the 12th annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.

The event took place at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall located at the Iowa State Capitol.

This year`s commemorative ceremony honored the 869 Iowans who served in the Vietnam War era.

The ceremony also honored the spouses and families who’ve lost loved ones while serving in Vietnam or later as a result of their service.