Mobile Office Rental Allows You to Work on the Go

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new type of ride is rolling into the Des Moines metro. This one allows you to take your work on the go.

LandJet is a mobile office to rent. Nicholas Thul, LandJet LLC President, said, “We’re giving executives the opportunity to continue to be productive while traveling wherever they have to go.”

The company rolled into Des Moines last month, after launching in the Quad Cities at the end of 2018. "Our chairman was the founder of this because he was actually traveling five hours round trip two to three times a week," said Thul.

The LandJet rental comes with a driver. The van features a privacy screen between the mobile office and driver. It also has adjustable lighting, internet, television screens, and everything you'd find in a typical boardroom. "We've got plenty of outlets, power, USB plugs, cup holders for drinks and things. We've also got a fridge in here," said Thul.

LandJet’s fleet includes an “office” for one to three people, the “boardroom” for three to five workers, and an “executive” for up to seven people. Pricing varies by vehicle, but it is basically $35 per hour per person. You can rent it hourly or daily to get where you need to go.

"We want to make this a memorable experience and make you want to come back and realize how productive you can be and how enjoyable it can be while you're continuing to work,” said Thul.

The LandJet recently opened an office in Minneapolis. It plans to grow in other markets in the Midwest down the road.