× New Language, No Problem; Waukee Program Helps Immigrants Adjust to Life in Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — Learning a new language can be tough. A new program in Waukee is helping immigrants feel more comfortable speaking English.

The Waukee Public Library recently began offering free conversational English lessons. Volunteers with the Iowa International Center are helping English language learners how to spell their names and share information about their everyday lives. Not only are participants learning something, so are the volunteers.

“It’s really neat to be able to interact with people from different places and learn new things about each other,” says volunteer, Lauren Schultz.

Organizers of the program say, by introducing the program they hope to help make the community more inclusive.

“Our goal as a library is to be accessible and welcoming to everyone in the community and Waukee has grown so much and it has diversified so much that this is a better way to serve and connect with the English language learners we now have in here,” says Alex Cogeshell.

The program’s daytime classes are offered on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Waukee Public Library at 10 a.m. Starting in September, organizers are planning to offer evening classes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.