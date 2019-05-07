× Sheriff’s Office: EFCO Employee Put Hidden Cameras in Bathrooms at Work

DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at a Des Moines business is facing several charges after investigators say he placed hidden cameras in bathrooms at work.

Twenty-two-year-old Brent Warren is charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy, which are aggravated misdemeanors. He was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon and released on bond a few hours later.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Warren’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began May 1st when deputies were called to EFCO Corporation at 1800 NE 46th Ave. in Des Moines after a suspicious device was found. Deputies determined it was a hidden camera and a search turned up a second hidden camera. Both devices were found in women’s bathrooms on the premises.

Osberg says investigators determined Warren had placed the devices.