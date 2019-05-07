Time Lapse Shows Wild Week at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a wild week at Wells Fargo Arena near the end of April, with five separate events taking place in a span of a week.

In 30 seconds, watch as Wells Fargo Arena goes from Monster Jam to Iowa Wild hockey to WWE Raw to hockey again to PBR.

Here's a schedule of events from that week.

—Monster Jam (Saturday, April  20)

—Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals (Sunday, April 21)

— WWE Raw (Monday, April 22)

—Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals (Tuesday, April 23)

—Professional Bull Riders (Saturday, April 27)

This video was provided by Spectra and Iowa Events Center.

