Trail Resurfacing Project to Close Gray's Lake Park

DES MOINES, Iowa – The capital city’s most popular park will be closed for about three weeks later this month as crews work to resurface a trail.

The city of Des Moines announced Tuesday that Gray’s Lake Park will be closed starting next Monday in order for work to be done on the Kruidenier Trail.

The project had originally been planned for late fall, but it was pushed up because of damage caused by recent flooding.

The park will be closed between May 13th and May 31st.

Those dates could change depending on the weather.