Young Leaders Get Creative to Improve School’s Lost and Found

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Some kids in Waukee put their heads together to make it easier to find misplaced items in the school's lost and found.

“Ms. Christenson had the idea of doing the lost and found, and I thought it was a really good idea because it was not really looking that great and it just changed everything, and now everything is more organized and people can find things a lot easier,” said fourth grader Hannah Diiulio.

Fourth graders in the "Passion Club,” a student leadership group at Walnut Hills Elementary, got to show off the finished product Tuesday.

Their teachers say the project not only cleaned up a messy area but also taught the kids how to solve problems.