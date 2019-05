Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In what has turned into an exciting series, the Iowa Wild edged the Chicago Wolves 2-1 behind two goals from Gerry Mayhew. Mayhew leads the AHL in post-season scoring.

The Wild win evens the North Division Finals in the Calder Cup Playoffs at 2-2.

Game 5 is Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. It's a best of seven series.

Video courtesy of AHL.