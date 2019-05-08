Part of I-29 Re-Opens in Flooded Southwest Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa – An about 50-mile stretch of I-29 in southwest Iowa has re-opened almost two months after being flooded by the Missouri River.
The Iowa Department of Transportation opened the interstate between Highway 34 and the Missouri border Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and will have to deal with head to head traffic on the southbound bridge at the 8.5-mile marker. Exit and entry points to the interstate will be limited because of ongoing flooding and pavement repairs.
The interchange at Iowa 2 will be open so travelers can use services and the road east of the exit is open. Iowa 2 west of the interstate remains closed because the water level is still too high.
Parts of I-29 have been closed since mid-March because of historic Missouri River flooding and water still surrounds much of the interstate.
You can keep track of the road closures from the DOT here.