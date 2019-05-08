× Scholarship Being Established to Honor Slain Former UNI Softball Player

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa is moving forward with plans for a scholarship in memory of Micalla Rettinger.

The former UNI softball player was shot and killed last week in a shooting while driving home from work on Highway 218 in Waterloo. Her boyfriend, Adam Kimball, was a passenger in the vehicle and was injured by the same bullet that hit Rettinger.

Police say they’ve ruled out Rettinger being targeted but are looking into every other theory.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting and are asking for any and all tips from the public.

As they investigate, the University of Northern Iowa Foundation is honoring Micalla’s memory. The foundation is raising money to create a scholarship in her name.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, you can do so here.