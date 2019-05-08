State Blanketed by Wet Weather; Storms Possible in Southeast Iowa

Steady rain is expected all throughout Wednesday. Rain totals will range from 1-2″ with isolated higher amounts in southern Iowa where there is a better chance for thunderstorms.

One positive point about the steady rain is that flash flooding (a rapid rise in water) is unlikely. However, our already swollen rivers may swell a bit more, causing some minor flooding as the rain will continue to add to them. As always, do not cross a road that is covered by water.

Although cold and windy weather is ahead for Thursday, it will be a much drier day, and Friday looks even better as highs rise back into the 60s.

