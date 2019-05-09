DCI Investigates Shots Fired in Boone

Posted 5:36 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, May 9, 2019

BOONE, IA — Boone police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Thursday that put schools and a college campus on lockdown.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Carroll Street shortly after 1:00 p.m. on reports of a man threatening another person with a gun.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a non-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police described him as a heavy set black male wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They are still searching for that suspect.

The Boone Community School District and Boone DMACC Campus were put on a precautionary lockdown. The public schools dismissed as usual with officers present at each building. DMACC remained on lockdown until around 5:30.

One other person involved was questioned by police. So far, no charges have been filed.

