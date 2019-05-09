Des Moines Police Warn Public About Mountain Lion Sighting

Photo Gallery
DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say they are investigating a report of a mountain lion sighting in the city.
Police are examining video from the area of 31st and I-235 to determine whether the report is valid. They released images taken from the video that show a large cat near the stairs leading into a home.
The public in that area is being advised to exercise an abundance of caution with children and animals.
If you see the animal, call 911 immediately.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources offers these tips if you encounter a mountain lion.
- DON’T RUN! Running will stimulate certain animals to chase you (like a dog that wants to bite you, especially if you run ).
- Stand tall, look big, puff up, and lift your coat over your shoulders.
- Take control of the situation. Scream loudly, throw objects.
- Gather children in close and slowly back away keeping your eye on the animal.
- If attacked, fight back vigorously with sharp objects and poke the eyes of the animal.