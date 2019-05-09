Des Moines Police Warn Public About Mountain Lion Sighting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say they are investigating a report of a mountain lion sighting in the city.

Police are examining video from the area of 31st and I-235 to determine whether the report is valid. They released images taken from the video that show a large cat near the stairs leading into a home.

The public in that area is being advised to exercise an abundance of caution with children and animals.

If you see the animal, call 911 immediately.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources offers these tips if you encounter a mountain lion.