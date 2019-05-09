Fire Chief Says Weather Caused Marshalltown Building to Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Heavy rain Wednesday caused a building to collapse on one of the main streets in Marshalltown.

"It was raining pretty hard when the building collapsed. The building wasn't very stable anyways so we believe it was the weight of the water on the roof that caused it to collapse,” said Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson.

It happened around 2:00 p.m.

The south wall of the building caved in so for safety reasons, crews decided to demolish the rest of it.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, but Highway 14 was closed down as crews cleaned up the rubble.

There’s no word on whether the building had been affected by last summer's EF-3 tornado.