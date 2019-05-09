× Murder Suspect Who Was Caught in Illinois is Back in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man arrested in Illinois last month for the murder of a Des Moines 17-year-old is back in Iowa.

Twenty-two-year-old Makaveli Russell was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being extradited. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Donzell Martin.

The teen died April 14th following a shooting in the 1700 block of East 12th Street. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but died from his injuries.

Russell was arrested in Illinois in late April.

Another suspect, 28-year-old Javell Williams, was arrested the day after the murder. He also faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the case. Twenty-four-year-old Marcus Brown is wanted on a first-degree robbery warrant but police say they also want to question him about Martin’s murder.

