Parents Concerned After Shooting Forces Lock Down At Boone Schools

BOONE, Iowa-- A heavy police presence in Boone Thursday afternoon as law enforcement worked to piece together a shooting that injured one man.

Police have only released preliminary details, but we do know as of Thursday, the suspect is still on the run.

The Boone Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:11 p.m. in reference to a report of a male threatening another male with a gun.

Officers with the Boone Police Department and Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 1300 Carroll Street.

Upon arrival in the area, law enforcement located a male victim who had received a single non-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. When Officers arrived, the victim was given immediate medical aid.

Boone Schools were locked down and an Officer or Deputy was assigned to each school as a safety precaution until students could be released to parents.

“It helps protect them and I notice there is nobody by any windows or anything so that’s good,” Franklin Elementary School grandparent Connie Madson said.

Fellow Franklin Elementary parent David Bailey supports the decision to staff an officer at each school building in the district during dismissal.

“I knew he would be safe in the school; I knew he would be here on time when he was supposed to be when I was supposed to be here," Bailey said.

The DMACC Boone Campus was also put on a temporary lock down as search efforts centered the neighborhood across from the campus.

Boone schools plan to resume Friday as normal.

Police say a second potential suspect was detained for questioning and believe the shooting was isolated.