Photo Released of Suspect in Vincent Town Hall Robbery
VINCENT, Iowa — Officials in Webster County are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the city hall in the town of Vincent on Tuesday, locked the clerk in a back room and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male with long dreadlocks who is around six feet tall.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 515-573-1410.
42.591914 -94.020230