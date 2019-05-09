Photo Released of Suspect in Vincent Town Hall Robbery

Suspect in Vincent robbery. (WHO-HD)

VINCENT, Iowa — Officials in Webster County are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the city hall in the town of Vincent on Tuesday, locked the clerk in a back room and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male with long dreadlocks who is around six feet tall.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 515-573-1410.

Google Map for coordinates 42.591914 by -94.020230.

