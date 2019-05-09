Stolen Knoxville American Legion Rifles Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa- The American Legion Post 168 reported a theft of guns in February of 2018. No word on whatever happened to the guns, until last week. The guns were found nearby the Legion Hall in downtown Knoxville.

“They were actually found no more than 75 yards from the American Legion Memorial Hall here in Knoxville as they’re located just down the street,” said Curt Froyen, Commander of post 168. “It was kind of like a crawl space in between two buildings they were covered with leaves.”

The guns were left in the weather for a year, so they need some restoration before they can be used again.

Four of the five weapons are now back at the Legion. The Post hopes to get the final gun back. The guns are used to fire ceremonially at military funerals. The Legion also carries the guns to honor the soldiers who used them in combat.

“We think about the men who carried these rifles in to battle perhaps, up San Juan Hill, in France, we think about Island hopping in the Pacific, the battle of the Bulge,” said Froyen.

The Legion doesn’t have a big budget to do gun restoration. They offer scholarships to area high school seniors who’ve had family members serve in the military.

“While we were doing the story a gentleman walked in and handed me a check for $300 to help American Legion repair these weapons, this is so typical of the generosity of this community,” said Froyen.