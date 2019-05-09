Weather Concerns Prompt Big Change For State Track Qualifying Meets

Posted 7:03 pm, May 9, 2019

Weather concerns caused a blanket decision from the IHSAA and IGHSAU to postpone all state qualifying track meets to Friday. That's a deviation from standard protocol. Mark Freund spoke with both governing bodies, and sorts it all out for us.

