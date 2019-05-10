× Altoona Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Relatives

ALTOONA, Iowa – An Altoona man is in the Polk County Jail facing sexual abuse charges for allegedly abusing two young relatives.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Adkins was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to criminal complaints in the case, Adkins is accused of fondling two female victims between January of 2015 and March of 2019. In one incident, one of the victims was sleeping in the front passenger seat of a vehicle while Adkins drove and woke up to him groping her breast.

Since the investigation began, investigators have learned there was abuse before 2015 that happened in Georgia.

The victims were between the ages of 10 and 14 when the alleged abuse took place.

Adkins made his jail court appearance Friday morning and a no-contact order was put in place prohibiting him from contacting the victims. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 20th.