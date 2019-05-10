× Boone Shooting Suspects Charged with Attempted Murder

BOONE, Iowa — The names of two men arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Boone Thursday have been released. The incident caused some schools to lock down their campuses as a safety precaution.

The Boone Police Department says 25-year-old Nathaniel Gilmore of Chicago and 29-year-old Charles Curry of Des Moines are facing charges of attempted murder.

The incident began at 1:11 p.m. when the Boone Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a report of a male threatening another male with a gun.

Law enforcement officers responded to the area of 1300 Carroll Street and when they arrived, they located a male victim with one non-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Boone Schools were locked down and the DMACC Boone Campus was also put on temporary lockdown as search efforts centered around the neighborhood across from the campus.

Gilmore and Curry were taken into custody separately.

Police believe the shooting was isolated but have not released a motive behind it.