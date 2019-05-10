× DMPS Classroom is Ready to Celebrate Mother’s Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines Public School classroom used a special project to prepare for Mother’s Day weekend.

Jessica Speck’s kindergarten class at Edmunds Elementary makes flowers with messages of why they love their mom on the petals.

Kindergarten student Loy Ramadhani said, “It says you help me.”

Kindergarten student Devin McClain describes images on his flowers and said, “That’s a TV and then that’s tea, and that’s waves.”

Speck said the project is a good way for students to use their imaginations and express their feelings.

Kindergarten student Serenity Jackson said, “I love my mom because she helps me.”

“We talked about how important mothers are and all the great things they do for us. So they were able to write about certain things that their mothers do for them,” Speck said.

In addition, the students learned how to plant real flowers and wrote a card to their mom.

“It shows how much they really do love their parents and their moms for Mother’s Day,” Speck said.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12th.