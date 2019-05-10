× Gov. Reynolds Signs Legislation Allowing Stun Guns on Iowa College Campuses

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law Thursday that is designed to keep college students safer.

Starting July 1st, students at all of Iowa’s state universities will have the option of carrying a stun gun.

“At night time when you may be studying in the library really late and you may be walking home by yourself, it would be a great extra security blanket to have,” said Iowa State University student Lydia Dingeman.

The law says students are allowed to carry a stun gun at all state universities and community colleges, but the devices are still banned from university sports stadiums and hospitals.