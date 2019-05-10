House Representative Oppose EPA Biofuel Waivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved nearly 54 waivers of the Renewable Fuel Standard in the last year and a half, totaling 2.6 billion gallons of renewable fuels.

Now 40 more waivers sit on the EPA Administrators desk.

A bipartisan coalition of 35 members of the House of Representatives says the Environmental Protection Agency should stop issuing small refiner exemptions to large or unqualified refiners.

A letter led by House Agriculture Committee member and Iowa Representative Cindy Axne along with Representative Adrian Smith of Nebraska highlights the impact on the biofuel industry these waivers have.

In a statement Axne says, “Our farmers and rural communities rely on a thriving biofuels market to support their families and create good-paying jobs. Increasing Renewable Fuels Standard waivers not only threatens our energy security, but stifles competition in an industry that is an economic driver and job creator across Iowa and the Midwest.”