Iowa Small Towns Band Together for Back Road Junk-It Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAVERHILL, Iowa -- The small Marshall County town of Haverhill is usually quiet. But on this Friday, there were many cars coming to visit a couple of vintage antique stores during its Back Roads Junk-It weekend.

“We wanted to do an event that kind of showcased all the mom and pop shops that are on the back roads of central Iowa places that you might not normally find,” said Vicky Daters, co-founder of event and owner of Reclaimed Treasures on Main Street in Haverhill. “It’s a wonderful event, 27 different stops. We do it twice a year May and October.”

Daters got various shops from Prairie City and Newton, all the way as far north as Eldora, to participate in the promotion.

“We’re trying to hit all them actually, as many as we can, so we’ve hit three or four already this morning. We’re up pretty early trying to hit the road,” said Dana Buckling of Baxter. She knows what she wants. “Antiques, antiques, and more antiques, and then some new stuff put in.”

Reclaimed Treasures serves ice cream from behind an old soda counter, purchased from an old store in Marshalltown. The 1882 building was once the town general store.

"As soon as the map comes out, we get it on the calendar. We make sure that we hit as many as we can,” said Buckling. “We’re just down the road in Baxter, so it’s convenient for us to be able to hit quite a few of the stores. We make a loop through all of them. We talk to some people who said they would take three days do you go on the entire tour."

Daters has actually driven the entire route to all the shops. Her drive time was over four hours.

If you’d like a map and information on the Back Roads Junk-It Tour, check their Facebook and website.