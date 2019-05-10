ISU Grad Following Family Tradition to Become Third-Generation Librarian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State student who is one of thousands graduating this weekend is following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother.

Cassandra Anderson walked to receive her bachelor's degree in English on Friday, and she is using what she learned to become a librarian, just like her mother and grandmother.

She started her Iowa State adventure studying animal science, hoping to get into her family's other business of farming. But when she receieved "Les Miserables" as a Christmas gift from her mother, she was inspired to follow her true passion.

“You can find whatever you're looking for in a library, whether it's internet access or genealogical information. Or just read a good book. You can find whatever you're looking for. It brings everybody together and you can just find yourself in there, too,” said Anderson.

Anderson will now start her two master's degrees in library information science and history with a concentration on archives and management at Simmons University in Boston. Her goal is to one day be the archivist of the United States.