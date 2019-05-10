Mountain Lion Sightings Have Des Moines Residents Watchful

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There was another mountain lion sighting in Des Moines early Friday morning. This time, it was in a neighborhood on the south side.

Once again, authorities want you to be on the lookout.

The first sighting was Wednesday night outside a home near 31st Street and Interstate 235.

The DNR says the mountain lion was spotted again around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on the north end of Water Works Park and then again Friday morning.

Early morning surveillance video from Susan Hurst shows the mountain lion in her neighborhood that is just east of the Des Moines International Airport.

“It was not a regular cat that was in front of my door, and it wasn't a deer," Hurst said.

In minutes, the wild cat came and went.

“I am not going to go out and pet it. It’s not cuddly, but it’s not a threat to me," Hurst said, unlike Wednesday, when surveillance video showed something different from another home near 31st Street and I-235.

It shows the owner looking out of his door after what authorities believe is the same mountain lion passing through his back porch.

Neighbors say that should serve as a reminder.

“Give it space and if it does do something, make a lot of noise," Roger Daugherty.

“But I suppose if you have a small pet, it should stay indoors at night and your children, too," Hurst.

Police ask folks to look through their surveillance video, and if you see the wild cat, call them immediately. If by chance you encounter the cat, do not run or approach it.

The DNR believes it is moving south toward a less populated part of central Iowa.