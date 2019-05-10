× Not Guilty Verdict in Polk County Animal Neglect Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Polk County woman charged with animal neglect earlier this year has been found not guilty.

Following an April non-jury trial, Rebecca Woods was found not guilty Wednesday by a magistrate.

She had been charged with two counts of animal neglect back in February after leaving two dogs, Chloe and Sophie, outside in bitterly cold temperatures with what authorities said wasn’t adequate shelter, food, and water.

The magistrate’s ruling stated, “The Court finds, Defendant provided adequate shelter. Defendant provided a kennel for each dog. In addition, evaluation by Dr. Trevino indicated the dogs were in ‘good’ or ‘ideal’ condition – both were hydrated and coats were healthy. The breed of the dog – a thick coated husky is another factor the Court finds persuasive. Had the dogs been of a different breed – perhaps a short-haired breed, the Court may have been persuaded otherwise.”

At the time the charges were brought, Woods signed the animals over to the Animal Rescue League. They have since been adopted.