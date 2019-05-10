Tick Season Underway in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Warmer temperatures signify the start of tick season.

UnityPoint Clinic on Ingersoll Avenue has already seen a handful of cases. Often parents bring in their children to have a tick bites checked out.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the small black insects often carry Lyme disease, which causes a rash and flu like symptoms. In 2017, there were just over 250 confirmed cases in Iowa.

There are ways to stay safe.

“Use DEET and use it exactly as directed on the bottle. Cover yourself and wear hats, long sleeve shirts and pants, and after you’re in a wooded area, especially if you’re a parent, check your kids. Go through their hair and make sure there are no ticks there,” said Janae Brown of UnityPoint Health.

There are a dozen different species of ticks, and the only one that is a concern is the deer tick. It is small with black legs and can look like a "freckle" when attached to your skin.