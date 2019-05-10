× Urbandale Car Burglary Attempt Leads to Two-County Chase

URBANDALE, Iowa – One person is in custody after leading authorities on a chase through two central Iowa counties.

The Iowa State Patrol says it started in Urbandale early Friday morning when a suspect was caught trying to break into a car at 100th and Hickman.

The suspect ran back to his own vehicle and took off after being noticed by police. They drove west on Hickman and then onto Interstate 35.

About 20 miles south of Des Moines in Warren County, near the Truro exit, the chase ended.

Urbandale police haven’t released the suspect’s name or told us what charges they face.

The Iowa State Patrol, Urbandale Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were all part of the pursuit.